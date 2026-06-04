Congress’s TN poll season bounty continues, bags RS seat from Vijay’s TVK

Sources indicated that TVK insisted that the Congress should field a candidate acceptable to both parties. That is where Chakravarthy comes in as a frontrunner, as he is viewed favourably by both the Congress and TVK leadership.

Political observers noted that if he emerges as the candidate as expected, it would be a sweet payback for Chakravarty, who had eyed Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha seat in 2024, but could not land it due to objections raised by the DMK leadership, which was livid at him over his suspected role in the lead of an alleged audio clip that cornered the first family.

The nomination process has already begun for the Rajya Sabha bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam who won from Mailam Assembly seat. The last date for filing nominations is June 8. If required, polling for the by-election will be held on June 18.