Congress wins 'space war' in Assembly campus

Congress has effectively secured three rooms, including independent chambers for two ministers, while some Opposition parties continue to await separate accommodation. The allocation made by the Public Works Department, based on the recommendations of the Assembly Secretariat, has favoured Congress, with 5 legislators, while PMK, with 4 MLAs, is yet to get a single room.

Congress ministers are expected to use their independent chambers; the remaining three legislators are expected to use the allocated office.

The DMK and AIADMK, being the principal Opposition parties, have also been allotted separate legislature party offices at the Assembly campus.