Congress wins 'space war' in Assembly campus

CHENNAI: The battle for space in the State has now spilt over into the rooms in the Assembly, as the allocation at the Fort St George campus has tilted in favour of the ruling TVK's primary partner, Congress.
Congress has effectively secured three rooms, including independent chambers for two ministers, while some Opposition parties continue to await separate accommodation. The allocation made by the Public Works Department, based on the recommendations of the Assembly Secretariat, has favoured Congress, with 5 legislators, while PMK, with 4 MLAs, is yet to get a single room.
Congress ministers are expected to use their independent chambers; the remaining three legislators are expected to use the allocated office.
The DMK and AIADMK, being the principal Opposition parties, have also been allotted separate legislature party offices at the Assembly campus.
However, the PMK and DMDK (with sole MLA) are yet to receive separate rooms and have submitted representations to the Assembly Secretariat seeking dedicated space for their legislators.
Officials said both parties have argued that they are recognised political parties represented in the Assembly and should be provided with office accommodation similar to that of other legislative parties.
The issue has come under review amid space constraints at the Assembly campus. Sources said Speaker JCD Prabhakar has examined room availability and is expected to decide after assessing the infrastructure and accommodation requirements of all parties. The demand is likely to be taken up before the ongoing Assembly session concludes.