Congress will abandon Vijay for better power deal, warns BJP national vice-president Madhav

CHENNAI: BJP national vice-president and Tamil Nadu in-charge Ram Madhav on Friday cautioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay against trusting the Congress, alleging that the party would abandon its political allies if a better opportunity to share power came its way.
"Vijay may be happy now, but he must be very careful. If the Congress sees a better opportunity, it will immediately move there," Ram Madhav told reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here.
He said DMK president MK Stalin would already have realised that the Congress was not a dependable ally and urged Vijay to remember how the party had treated former Chief Minister K Kamaraj.
Recalling the Congress's treatment of Kamaraj, Madhav said the veteran leader, despite playing a pivotal role in elevating Indira Gandhi within the party, was subsequently sidelined after she became Prime Minister. He said Vijay should draw lessons from the party's political history.
Turning to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Madhav accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making unfounded allegations against the poll panel to undermine its credibility and the integrity of India's electoral process.
Rejecting the Congress's charge that 13 crore voters had been deleted, he claimed the figure included people who had shifted residences, deceased voters and those who could not be traced at their registered addresses. He maintained that eligible voters had been given an opportunity to establish their credentials.
Madhav also accused the Congress of questioning electoral institutions because it could not secure public support through democratic means.
Citing Tamil Nadu's recent Assembly election, he pointed out that the same Election Commission had conducted the polls in which the BJP won just one seat while Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged victorious. "The Congress's position is that an election is fair when it wins, but fraudulent when the BJP wins," he added.