Congress will abandon Vijay for better power deal, warns BJP national vice-president Madhav

"Vijay may be happy now, but he must be very careful. If the Congress sees a better opportunity, it will immediately move there," Ram Madhav told reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here.

He said DMK president MK Stalin would already have realised that the Congress was not a dependable ally and urged Vijay to remember how the party had treated former Chief Minister K Kamaraj.

Recalling the Congress's treatment of Kamaraj, Madhav said the veteran leader, despite playing a pivotal role in elevating Indira Gandhi within the party, was subsequently sidelined after she became Prime Minister. He said Vijay should draw lessons from the party's political history.