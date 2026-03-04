It's official: Congress to contest 28 seats in TN Assembly polls, gets one Rajya Sabha seat

The development comes a day after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram held talks with DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence in a last-ditch effort to finalise the alliance agreement. The DMK had fixed March 3 as the deadline for the Congress to convey its response to the offer.

AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, who had submitted a constituency wishlist of 35 to 40 seats to the DMK, had earlier stated that the offer of 25 Assembly seats for the 2026 elections was not acceptable.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats.

The DMK-Congress alliance has won three successive elections since 2019, including a clean sweep of all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry in 2024.