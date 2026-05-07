Congress student secretary quits over party’s support to TVK

Karthik, in his resignation statement, sharply criticised the leadership’s move, arguing that aligning with TVK for short-term political gains undermines the party’s ideological commitments and alliance ethics.

“Abandoning an alliance for the sake of power, without any sense of responsibility, is not the right approach. This is not politics,” he said. His exit comes amid intensified debate within Congress ranks over its evolving alliance strategy ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The development underscores unease among party cadres, particularly the youth wing, over the leadership’s political direction and signals potential challenges in maintaining organisational unity.