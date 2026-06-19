Congress stands with TN govt on Cauvery, Mekedatu says Rajesh Kumar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Legislature Party leader and Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar on Friday reaffirmed the Congress party's support for the State government's special resolution on the Cauvery water dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project, while accusing the DMK of failing to respect the people's verdict delivered in the recent Assembly elections.
In a statement, Rajesh Kumar said Tamil Nadu has been compelled to fight every year for its rightful share of Cauvery water despite favourable orders from the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court. He alleged that Karnataka continues to deny Tamil Nadu its due share of water and said the Congress fully supports the government's stand that the Mekedatu project cannot proceed without the consent of Tamil Nadu.
"The Congress party stands firmly with the State government in its efforts to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu's farmers and safeguard the State's water rights through all available legal means," he said.
Rajesh Kumar also welcomed the government's decision to pursue legal measures against the Mekedatu project and reiterated that not even a single brick should be laid for the project without Tamil Nadu's approval.
He also welcomed Governor R N Rajendra Arlekar's address in the Assembly, saying it reflected the government's commitment to protecting State rights and upholding federal principles. Rajesh Kumar said the address highlighted key issues, including the demand for fair revenue sharing, opposition to NEET and the three language policy under the National Education Policy, and the demand to transfer education from the Concurrent List to the State List.
Referring to the white paper on the State's finances released by the government, Rajesh Kumar said it had exposed the extent of Tamil Nadu's debt burden and financial challenges. He expressed confidence that the government's corrective measures would strengthen the State's finances and help fulfil its welfare commitments.
The Congress leader also welcomed the government's Rs 6,000 crore crop loan waiver scheme, stating that it would provide significant relief to more than 14 lakh farmers across the State.
Criticising the DMK, Rajesh Kumar said the opposition appeared unwilling to accept the verdict delivered by the people. He took exception to remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin against the month old government and said such criticism reflected political frustration rather than constructive opposition.
Rajesh Kumar urged the DMK to function as a responsible opposition and respect the democratic mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu.