Congress stands with TN govt on Cauvery, Mekedatu says Rajesh Kumar

"The Congress party stands firmly with the State government in its efforts to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu's farmers and safeguard the State's water rights through all available legal means," he said.

Rajesh Kumar also welcomed the government's decision to pursue legal measures against the Mekedatu project and reiterated that not even a single brick should be laid for the project without Tamil Nadu's approval.

He also welcomed Governor R N Rajendra Arlekar's address in the Assembly, saying it reflected the government's commitment to protecting State rights and upholding federal principles. Rajesh Kumar said the address highlighted key issues, including the demand for fair revenue sharing, opposition to NEET and the three language policy under the National Education Policy, and the demand to transfer education from the Concurrent List to the State List.