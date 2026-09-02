Congress sought Kamaraj's burial at Gandhi Mandapam, not Marina: Thangam Thennarasu

Thangam Thennarasu said that after learning about Kamaraj's demise, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi paid floral tributes to his mortal remains.

"His mortal remains were kept at Rajaji Hall for public tribute and later laid to rest at Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy as per demands placed by the Congress leaders. The then Chief Minister Karunanidhi himself made the arrangements along with Congress leaders Rajaram Naidu and Tindivanam Ramamoorthy," he said.