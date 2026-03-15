Congress settled for 28 for people’s welfare, says TNCC chief

Recalling the party’s electoral history in the State, he said the Congress had once contested 110 constituencies in Assembly elections. Within the DMK alliance, its share had gradually declined from 63 seats to 41, then to 25 in 2021.

“In the current negotiations, our leadership asked for 41 seats. But to protect the Tamil Nadu soil and the welfare of its people, we accepted 28 seats with satisfaction after obtaining three additional constituencies,” he said.

His remarks came a day after CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan indicated that his party would also seek more seats in the alliance. Responding to this, Selvaperunthagai said while all alliance partners had the right to demand their share, it would not be appropriate for them to compete with the Congress for seats. “Chief Minister MK Stalin has the goodwill and he will decide accordingly,” he added.