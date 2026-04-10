Congress sacks Hazeena Syed over seat revolt

CHENNAI: A protest by Mahila Congress members at the TNCC headquarters on March 1, demanding opportunities for women leaders to contest elections, eventually led to disciplinary action against state wing president Hazeena Syed.
She was removed from the party post, citing her involvement in anti-party activities. The order was issued by the AIMC president, Alka Lamba. Immediately after she was sacked from the post, Hazeena Syed said she had resigned from the party. The protest in early March had created visible unrest within the party, as women members gathered at the TNCC headquarters, raising slogans and pressing for fair representation in electoral politics.
The situation escalated when disagreements reportedly broke out involving party functionaries, exposing internal divisions. According to the official communication, the decision to remove Hazeena Syed was taken after careful consideration to maintain organisational discipline and uphold the party's integrity. The leadership viewed her actions as detrimental to party interests.
The development highlights ongoing challenges within the state unit over leadership, representation, and internal coordination ahead of upcoming polls.