Congress nominee set for Rajya Sabha entry unopposed

Officials said the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is 3 pm on Thursday. If no other valid candidate remains in the contest after the withdrawal period, Chakravarty will be formally declared elected and issued the certificate of election.

The Congress nominee enjoys the support of 107 MLAs from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its supporting parties, ensuring a comfortable path to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the State.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of AIADMK leader CVe Shanmugam from the Rajya Sabha after he secured victory in the Assembly election and entered the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.