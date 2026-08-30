Congress mum as TVK drops Periyar, Nehru from policy note: DMK

Even though the department's Minister V Sampath Kumar took the onus on himself, calling it an oversight on his part and ordering the booklet to be reissued with the missing images, the issue refuses to die down.

In a statement, Paranthamen said that the names of the three leaders mentioned in the previous policy notes had been omitted from the latest document placed before the Assembly.

Parandhaman criticised the Congress' non-response, pointing out that Nehru's name had been removed despite his role in the First Constitutional Amendment. He demanded that the government restore the names of Periyar, Ambedkar and Nehru and reissue the revised policy note.