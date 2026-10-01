Congress MP urges all-party meeting on Mekedatu and Cauvery water

He further said the Chief Election Commissioner of India has taken unilateral decisions against the SIR, which had a huge impact on the Assembly elections in several states. The Congress has been raising this issue continuously and would continue to fight against this. “We have already raised it in the parliament, and we have been reaching out to the public against SIR," Christopher Tilak noted.

Stating that the TVK would certainly win in bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, the Congress MP said the alliance partners of TVK have been campaigning far and wide across the segments. Further referring to complaints that the alliance partners were not informed about any events, he said Congress minister S Rajesh Kumar discussed the issue with the TVK leaders and has sorted it out.