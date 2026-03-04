Tamil Nadu

Congress MP seks job, solatium to victim’s kin

MP C Robert Bruce said the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice without delay
TIRUNELVELI: Congress MP C Robert Bruce on Tuesday urged the State government to swiftly arrest those involved in the double murder at Nanguneri and provide compensation and government employment to the affected families.

The Nellai MP said the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice without delay. He sought adequate compensation for the families of the deceased and a government job for the family of John, one of the victims. He also called for protection for all affected families.

Referring to the incident at Indira Colony in Perumpathu, Nanguneri, he said Trinath Katta, a migrant worker employed at a brick kiln, and John, a differently-abled person, were attacked near a tea shop by an intoxicated gang. Both died in the assault.

The assailants also attacked many others in the area and later injured a few persons.

