Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh hails Centre for clearing Rs 1,663 cr for Kollam-Theni NH

In a Facebook post, the Mavelikkara MP said the approval covers the 54.37-km stretch from Kadavoor Bypass Junction in Kollam to Anjilimoodu near Chengannur, fulfilling a long-pending demand.

Of the total project cost, Rs 689.20 crore has been allocated for civil works, Rs 331.64 crore for land acquisition and related procedures, and Rs 394.19 crore for building demolition and compensation, he said.

Suresh said the stretch would be developed as a four-lane national highway with a width of 20 metres.

“The project provides for three major bridges, six minor bridges, 103 culverts, one railway overbridge and two vehicle underpasses. It also envisages 48 bus bays and a modern drainage network spanning 88.81 km,” he said.