Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh hails Centre for clearing Rs 1,663 cr for Kollam-Theni NH

ALAPPUZHA: The Centre has granted administrative and technical approval worth Rs 1,663.15 crore for the first phase of the Kollam-Theni National Highway (NH-183) development project, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said on Thursday.
In a Facebook post, the Mavelikkara MP said the approval covers the 54.37-km stretch from Kadavoor Bypass Junction in Kollam to Anjilimoodu near Chengannur, fulfilling a long-pending demand.
Of the total project cost, Rs 689.20 crore has been allocated for civil works, Rs 331.64 crore for land acquisition and related procedures, and Rs 394.19 crore for building demolition and compensation, he said.
Suresh said the stretch would be developed as a four-lane national highway with a width of 20 metres.
“The project provides for three major bridges, six minor bridges, 103 culverts, one railway overbridge and two vehicle underpasses. It also envisages 48 bus bays and a modern drainage network spanning 88.81 km,” he said.
“Safety features such as crash barriers, modern signboards, solar LED blinkers, median mast lights and high-mast lights will also be installed, “he added.
The MP said 16 major junctions, such as Kollam Bypass, Mukkada, Perayam, Kundara-Chittumala, Bharanikkavu, Chakkuvalli, Charummoodu, Kottamukku, Nalamukku, Mankamkuzhi, Kollakadavu, Pennukkara and Anjilimoodu, would be upgraded as part of the project.
In addition, 18 smaller junctions would also be modernised.
Suresh reiterated his demand that the highway should be developed with a width of 24 metres, taking into account existing and future traffic requirements. The Congress leader said he would once again take up the matter with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and seek the necessary intervention.