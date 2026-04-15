Congress MP Chidambaram demands 'fair' delimitation process

Addressing a press conference in Coimbatore, P Chidambaram opposed the timing of the three-day Parliament sitting to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and constitution amendment to increase the Lok Sabha seats to 850.

He said that several Opposition MPs might not be able to attend Parliament amid elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He said, "The BJP government has said that it will convene the House to pass the Delimitation Bill without opposition. If Parliament is convened tomorrow, we will not be able to look at the sections in it. We are not saying no to delimitation. We are saying that we want fair delimitation. But now, suddenly, they are saying that the MP seats will be increased by 50 per cent. Delimitation is an illusion and a deception. By convening the Lok Sabha on April 16 and passing this bill, the central government is trying to create a situation where the opposition MPs in the states where elections are held are unable to participate in it." He clarified that the Congress and the INDIA bloc do not oppose the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023; however, he questioned the hurry to implement it. "We support reservations for women. It is the Congress party that brought this. The INDIA alliance supported the reservation bill in 2023. The Congress said that one-third of the 543 seats should be reserved for women in the 2024 parliamentary elections. But after sleeping for 30 months, they are suddenly waking up from their slumber and bringing it up in a hurry," the senior Congress leader stated.

MDMK leader Durai Vaiko also questioned the timing of delimitation, flagging that it coincides with Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.