Congress MLAs are with Congress, says Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Newly appointed Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday dismissed the news of Congress MLA S Vijayadharani's attempt of joining BJP as a rumour and said Congress MLAs are with Congress party.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, K Kamaraj, Ambedkar and Periyar's statues in the city, Selvaperunthagai said, "The seat-sharing talks are underway with the ruling DMK party. Last time, we (DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance) won 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This time (2024 LS Polls) we are working to secure all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with a large margin of votes."

Responding to a question of allocation of seats to Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party from Congress quota, the former Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader said he does not want to comment on the speculations that are doing rounds in social media.

He further dismissed the news of Congress MLA of Vilavancode Assembly constituency, S Vijayadharani's attempt of joining BJP as a rumour, adding that the Congress MLAs are with Congress party.

Exuding hope, Selvaperunthagai said with the all senior and experienced leaders of TNCC, he will make the party strong and work hard for the massive victory of INDIA bloc under the leadership of CM MK Stalin in the ensuing Parliamentary elections.

Congress leaders KV Thangabalu, Ruby S Manoharan, Adyar Ravi and Lenin Prasad were present on the occasion.