Congress made Puducherry an 'ATM' for 'one family' in Delhi: PM Modi

Hitting out at the DMK, Modi said the public was able to see a long list of "scams" that were happening in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, ruled by the Dravidian party.

During the earlier Congress regime in Puducherry, ration shops had no rice, salaries were delayed, goons and drug mafias ruled the streets, he alleged.

"Congress had made Puducherry an ATM for one family that sits in Delhi," he said at an event here to mark the launch of new projects and foundation stone laying for new initiatives.

Congress and the DMK had become a "speed breaker" in Puducherry's development journey, he said.