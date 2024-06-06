Congress leader Karti Chidambaram gets bail in Chinese visa 'fraud' case

CHENNAI: Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Thursday, was granted bail by the Delhi Special Court on the money laundering case linked to the issuance of Chinese visas.

Pertaining to the scheme operating in Punjab, wherein the case is that Chinese nationals were provided visas in exchange for a hefty sum of Rs. 50 lakh.

While the CBI registered a case in May 2022, the Enforcement Directorate also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

For the visa probe, Karti Chidambaram, the defendant in the case, appeared in person at the Delhi Special Court where he was granted bail.