Congress hits back at DMK criticism, says coalition rule in Tamil Nadu has become a reality

CHENNAI: Newly inducted Congress ministers in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on Friday (May 22) dismissed the DMK’s criticism over the coalition arrangement, asserting that alliance governance in Tamil Nadu has now become a political reality.
Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes at former Chief Minister and Congress leader K Kamaraj’s memorial in Guindy, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan and Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar said the Congress party had fulfilled its long standing dream of becoming part of a coalition government in the state.
The ministers said senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, had consistently worked towards establishing coalition governance in Tamil Nadu for many years, and that the objective had now been achieved.
They stated that political observers and some parties had repeatedly claimed that a coalition government would never be possible in Tamil Nadu, but the Congress party had now proved through its alliance with TVK.
The ministers also credited AICC Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar for taking intensive efforts to secure the party’s participation in the government, adding that those efforts had finally yielded success.
Responding to questions regarding criticism from the DMK, the ministers said criticism was common and acceptable in politics, but added that the Congress would ignore “cheap and low level remarks” and continue its political journey.
They further said the Congress party’s “59 year long dream” of participating in governance in Tamil Nadu had finally been realised. Assuring clean governance, the ministers said they would work in the spirit of “Kamaraj rule” and ensure corruption free administration in their respective departments.
Higher Education Minister Viswanathan said he did not possess extensive prior experience in the education sector, but described it as a highly important portfolio. He said Chief Minister Vijay had entrusted him with the responsibility based on his experience as a Member of Parliament and his long political career in the Congress party, and assured that he would discharge the role effectively.