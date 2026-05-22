Congress hits back at DMK criticism, says coalition rule in Tamil Nadu has become a reality

Responding to questions regarding criticism from the DMK, the ministers said criticism was common and acceptable in politics, but added that the Congress would ignore “cheap and low level remarks” and continue its political journey.

They further said the Congress party’s “59 year long dream” of participating in governance in Tamil Nadu had finally been realised. Assuring clean governance, the ministers said they would work in the spirit of “Kamaraj rule” and ensure corruption free administration in their respective departments.

Higher Education Minister Viswanathan said he did not possess extensive prior experience in the education sector, but described it as a highly important portfolio. He said Chief Minister Vijay had entrusted him with the responsibility based on his experience as a Member of Parliament and his long political career in the Congress party, and assured that he would discharge the role effectively.