Congress has betrayed people’s mandate, slams TR Baalu

CHENNAI: DMK treasurer and Lok Sabha Parliamentary Party leader TR Baalu on Wednesday strongly criticised the Congress over its latest political move, saying the party’s recent statement had exposed a side of its character that had remained hidden for some time.
In a statement, Baalu said that whenever the Congress party faced crises or politically difficult situations, it was the DMK that stood firmly beside it as a trusted ally. “We paid a heavy political price for that friendship, but accepted it with goodwill,” he said.
Recalling the DMK’s ties with Congress leaders, he said the party had maintained cordial relations with Sonia Gandhi and late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, while also sharing a close personal bond with Rahul Gandhi. He noted that Rahul Gandhi had often described Stalin as the only political leader he referred to as a brother.
Baalu alleged that the Congress had betrayed the mandate of the people by aligning with an alternative front after winning five Assembly seats as part of the secular progressive alliance led by the DMK. “Those victories came through the hard work of the alliance cadre and the trust of the people who voted believing a DMK-led government would be formed,” he said.
He further accused the Congress of attempting to justify “political opportunism” under the guise of ideology. Comparing the move with the BJP’s political strategies in other States, Baalu alleged that the Congress had adopted similar methods in Tamil Nadu to gain power through indirect means.
“At a time when the Congress itself hesitated to officially project Rahul Gandhi as its Prime Ministerial candidate, it was DMK president Stalin who first proposed his name in Chennai during the 2019 elections,” he said.
Baalu added that the DMK alliance had secured major victories in two elections by projecting Rahul Gandhi and had consistently stood with the Congress both inside and outside Parliament on ideological grounds.
“Defeat is not new to us. Betrayal is also not new to us. But neither is permanent. Time will provide the answer,” he said.