Congress has betrayed people’s mandate, slams TR Baalu

In a statement, Baalu said that whenever the Congress party faced crises or politically difficult situations, it was the DMK that stood firmly beside it as a trusted ally. “We paid a heavy political price for that friendship, but accepted it with goodwill,” he said.



Recalling the DMK’s ties with Congress leaders, he said the party had maintained cordial relations with Sonia Gandhi and late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, while also sharing a close personal bond with Rahul Gandhi. He noted that Rahul Gandhi had often described Stalin as the only political leader he referred to as a brother.



Baalu alleged that the Congress had betrayed the mandate of the people by aligning with an alternative front after winning five Assembly seats as part of the secular progressive alliance led by the DMK. “Those victories came through the hard work of the alliance cadre and the trust of the people who voted believing a DMK-led government would be formed,” he said.