Congress functionary booked for hoarding gutka in Srirangam party office

TIRUCHY: A Congress functionary has been booked for hoarding banned tobacco products at the Srirangam Town Congress Committee office here on Saturday.
According to the sources, S Natarajan alias ‘Padayatra’ Natarajan (65), a functionary from Srirangam Town Congress Committee, has stocked banned gutka in the party office and was selling the contraband.
On information, the Srirangam police rushed to the office in the late hours of Friday and conducted a search operation at the premises, and seized 2.10 kgs of banned gutka. They have booked a case against Natarajan. Further investigations are on.