Congress ex-leader Hazeena among TVK's new inductees

CHENNAI: Continuing its aggressive expansion ahead of the local body elections, the ruling TVK on Saturday (August 1) inducted more than 500 workers, including ally Congress' former leader Hazeena Syed, who was expelled from the party over a conflict with Mahila Congress leader Alka Lamba.
Functionaries from the AIADMK and other political parties joined TVK at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, with the leadership assuring the new entrants that organisational posts would be announced shortly.
The induction programme, organised by former AIADMK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel, was led by TVK general secretary and Water Resources Minister N Anand.
Among those who joined the ruling party were AIADMK union secretary and Mahabalipuram municipality vice-chairman Raghavan, town secretary Ganesan, four councillors from the Mahabalipuram municipality, former AIADMK MLAs KS Srinivasan and GR Mala, former MP M Udhayakumar, former Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president Hazeena Syed and DMK Krishnagiri district youth wing organiser Nirmal Kumar, besides their supporters.
Addressing the gathering, former minister C Vijayabaskar described the defections as a vote of confidence in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's leadership.
"You have taken the right decision. TVK will emerge victorious in every election hereafter. After MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the State has found a leadership capable of providing stable governance," he said.
Minister and party treasurer P Venkataramanan said the government was committed to transparent and corruption-free administration. "The Chief Minister has instructed us to work only for the welfare of the people. Public service should always take precedence over personal interests," he said.
Welcoming the new entrants, Anand said they had joined the party believing in the Chief Minister's vision. "After consulting the Chief Minister, suitable organisational responsibilities will be assigned to all deserving members. You are now part of the TVK family," he said.
He also asserted that the party would maintain zero tolerance towards corruption and expressed confidence that TVK would secure a comprehensive victory in the forthcoming local body elections.