Congress ex-leader Hazeena among TVK's new inductees

Functionaries from the AIADMK and other political parties joined TVK at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, with the leadership assuring the new entrants that organisational posts would be announced shortly.

The induction programme, organised by former AIADMK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel, was led by TVK general secretary and Water Resources Minister N Anand.

Among those who joined the ruling party were AIADMK union secretary and Mahabalipuram municipality vice-chairman Raghavan, town secretary Ganesan, four councillors from the Mahabalipuram municipality, former AIADMK MLAs KS Srinivasan and GR Mala, former MP M Udhayakumar, former Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president Hazeena Syed and DMK Krishnagiri district youth wing organiser Nirmal Kumar, besides their supporters.