Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Ram Madhav said Rahul was struggling to handle the political situation. "Rahul Gandhi is nervous. They are afraid of how to handle this situation, so they are running around. They take a special flight with 10-12 people to meet leaders whom they themselves called 'Ettappans'. They are now seeking help from these very people. It is really amusing," he said.

Drawing a parallel with freedom fighter Kattabomman and Ettappan, whose name is synonymous with betrayal in Tamil socio-political history, Madhav said DMK president MK Stalin had effectively returned the 'Ettappan' jibe to Rahul, referring to his reply tweet. He also interpreted Stalin's reference to Rahul as brother as a polite way of telling him to stay away and not to come with a begging bowl.

The remarks came as a high-level Congress delegation led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, accompanied by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, met Stalin to persuade the DMK to reconsider its backing for the delimitation proposals ahead of their consideration in Parliament.