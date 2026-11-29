CHENNAI: Taking a dig at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his party's efforts to persuade the DMK to reconsider its support for the Centre's delimitation proposals, BJP national vice-president and Tamil Nadu in-charge Ram Madhav on Sunday claimed that the Congress leadership visited Chennai with a begging bowl due to its nervousness, while accusing the ruling TVK government of pursuing communal appeasement over the Tiruparankundram Deepathoon controversy.
Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Ram Madhav said Rahul was struggling to handle the political situation. "Rahul Gandhi is nervous. They are afraid of how to handle this situation, so they are running around. They take a special flight with 10-12 people to meet leaders whom they themselves called 'Ettappans'. They are now seeking help from these very people. It is really amusing," he said.
Drawing a parallel with freedom fighter Kattabomman and Ettappan, whose name is synonymous with betrayal in Tamil socio-political history, Madhav said DMK president MK Stalin had effectively returned the 'Ettappan' jibe to Rahul, referring to his reply tweet. He also interpreted Stalin's reference to Rahul as brother as a polite way of telling him to stay away and not to come with a begging bowl.
The remarks came as a high-level Congress delegation led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, accompanied by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, met Stalin to persuade the DMK to reconsider its backing for the delimitation proposals ahead of their consideration in Parliament.
Earlier, Ram Madhav and State BJP leaders, including president Nainar Nagenthran, took part in a national flag rally in Pudupet under the slogan 'Save democracy, end anarchy'. Participants carried national flags and vel, and raised slogans hailing Lord Murugan and thanking the Supreme Court judges for their intervention in the Deepathoon matter.
On the controversy, Madhav questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's decision to prevent the Deepathoon ceremony, calling it inexperienced and a failure to understand democratic institutions. He alleged that the government had indulged in ill-conceived communal appeasement politics. "The Deepathoon issue is about devotees' sentiments, not a religious dispute," he said, thanking the Supreme Court for restoring the dignity of the 'sacred pillar'.