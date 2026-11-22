Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Viswanathan said the Supreme Court's verdict was not open to debate and that the Tamil Nadu government had already announced that it would implement the order. He said the Congress would discuss its views on the possibility of filing a review petition with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh and the department secretary.

On reports that the Congress was seeking constituencies to contest in the upcoming by elections in Tamil Nadu, he dismissed them as false information. He said the party would follow whatever decision its national leadership took after the election schedule was announced.

Accusing the DMK and the BJP of moving towards an alliance, the Minister said their statements and positions increasingly appeared to be aligned. He alleged that the two parties were creating unnecessary tension, rumours and confusion in the State, while the ruling alliance would continue to oppose them.