'Congress-DMK talk is a family talk', says former CM Biplab Kumar Deb

CHENNAI: BJP MP and Former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday termed the seat-sharing talk between the ruling DMK and Congress as a family talk and said the INDI Alliance is for the family.



Speaking to reporters after participating in the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma scheme's state workshop held at the Kamalalayam (State BJP headquarters), Biplab Kumar Deb said, "The seat-sharing talk between Congress and the DMK is not an election talk, but it's a negotiation between two families (Karunanidhi family and Gandhi family). Instead of Rule of Law or Rule of Democracy, Rule of Family is happening in the State (Tamil Nadu) under this corrupt DMK government."

Exuding hope, Deb said the BJP will definitely win in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The former Tripura chief minister credited BJP state president K Annamalai for the development of BJP in the state.

"BJP's growth in Tamil Nadu is good under the leadership of Annamalai. Only heirs are given priority in DMK. But, in BJP, even an ordinary cadre can become the chief minister. BJP will definitely win in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls and form the government under the leadership of Annamalai, " Biplab noted.

In a veiled attack, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said the ruling DMK government is against the Union government's people welfare schemes.

"In Tamil Nadu alone, 3.60 lakh people have joined the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, (A Central sector scheme to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools). But, the ruling DMK government, which is an implementing authority in the state, has not properly brought it to the people. The DMK government is against the Centre's welfare schemes. I appeal to the DMK government, to reach out to the poor and marginalised people with Centre's schemes, " added Biplab Kumar Deb.

GK Nagaraj, State in-charge for PM Vishwakarma, Ranganayakalu, BJP state media wing president and other beneficiaries were present on the occasion.