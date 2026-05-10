Congress confirms support to Vijay's government, says decision taken after consulting DMK

CHENNAI: The Congress party on Sunday has officially reaffirmed its support to the newly formed government in Tamil Nadu led by Chief Minister Vijay of the Tamilaga Vetric Kazhagam (TVK), stating that the decision was taken only after consulting the DMK leadership.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport on after seeing off senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Congress president Selva Perunthagai clarified that the party did not extend its support unilaterally.
“We did not go ahead without informing the DMK. Our party president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu, and Rahul Gandhi spoke to DMK women’s wing leader Kanimozhi. Only after that was the decision taken to support the TVK,” Perunthagai said.
He added that the Congress-DMK alliance will continue for future elections, including parliamentary and local body polls. Responding to the DMK’s demand for swapping seats in Parliament, he said, “That is their wish. We cannot interfere in that.”
On cabinet berths, Perunthagai confirmed that Congress will be included in the second phase of ministerial inductions. “We will keep pressing for it. Which portfolios we will get will be decided through consultations,” he said.
Earlier, Congress national observer for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, told reporters that while the first phase of ministers has taken oath, Congress representatives could not be sworn in today as the party’s list has not yet been submitted.
“In the next phase, Congress representatives will join the cabinet,” Chodankar said. He noted that Rahul Gandhi visited the party’s state office, Satyamurthi Bhavan, and paid floral tributes to the statue of K. Kamaraj, which had greatly enthused party workers.
Chodankar added that the new government must now deliver on the promises made to the people during the elections. “Chief Minister Vijay has announced that a white paper on the state’s financial situation will be released. Only after that will the government fully begin its administrative journey,” he said.
The Congress leaders were at the Chennai airport to see off Rahul Gandhi, who returned to Delhi earlier in the day after attending Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony.