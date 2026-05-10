Congress confirms support to Vijay's government, says decision taken after consulting DMK

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport on after seeing off senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Congress president Selva Perunthagai clarified that the party did not extend its support unilaterally.

“We did not go ahead without informing the DMK. Our party president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu, and Rahul Gandhi spoke to DMK women’s wing leader Kanimozhi. Only after that was the decision taken to support the TVK,” Perunthagai said.