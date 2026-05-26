Congress cannot support ‘horse trading politics’ in Tamil Nadu, says Jothimani

In a statement, Karur Congress MP Jothimani said the Congress party would stand firmly with the TVK government in delivering good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu, but made it clear that the alliance did not mean unconditional support for every political strategy adopted by the ruling party.

Stating that the people of Tamil Nadu had elected TVK leader C. Joseph Vijay as Chief Minister with the expectation of a quality administration, she said there were already visible signs that he understood the responsibility and was acting accordingly.

“As an alliance partner, Congress will certainly support him in providing a good government to the people of Tamil Nadu. But that does not mean we can endorse every method chosen by TVK. Those methods must strengthen democracy, not weaken it,” she said.