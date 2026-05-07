Congress calls for all secular parties to unite, backs Vijay in forming the government

CHENNAI: Defending the Congress party’s decision to support Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the post-election political scenario, Tamil Nadu Congress Floor Leader S Rajesh Kumar MLA elect said the move was aimed at safeguarding the secular character of Tamil Nadu and preventing communal forces from gaining ground in the state.
He, in a detailed statement justified the Congress party’s support to Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following the Assembly election results, asserting that the decision was taken in the larger interest of secularism and social justice.
Rejecting criticism from estranged ally DMK, Rajesh Kumar said allegations that the Congress had extended support for “power and positions” or had “betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu” were completely baseless.
He stated that even before the Assembly election announcement, several political invitations and alliance proposals had reached the Congress party. However, the party remained committed to travelling with secular and democratic forces against communal politics under the INDIA alliance framework.
Rajesh Kumar noted that Congress cadres had worked extensively in the previous Assembly election to ensure the victory of the secular progressive alliance and reiterated that the party continues to stand firmly against communal forces.
Referring to the election verdict, he said democracy often produces unexpected outcomes and that the Congress respects the mandate and prevailing mood of the people of Tamil Nadu. He added that the decision to support TVK was made keeping in mind the future welfare and stability of the state.
The Congress leader further pointed out that TVK has projected itself as a secular political movement and highlighted TVK president Vijay’s repeated references to former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj as his ideological inspiration.
According to Rajesh Kumar, Vijay’s commitment to social justice and his declaration to follow the path shown by Kamaraj had strengthened Congress’ belief that supporting TVK would reinforce secular values in Tamil Nadu.
He also reiterated that the Congress would never compromise in its opposition to RSS and communal forces and stressed that such forces should never be allowed to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu.
Calling for all secular parties to unite, Rajesh Kumar said the Congress party’s primary objective was to ensure a strong secular government in the state and isolate communal elements politically.
He maintained that the Congress would continue its political journey in support of social justice, secularism, and the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.