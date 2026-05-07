Congress calls for all secular parties to unite, backs Vijay in forming the government

He, in a detailed statement justified the Congress party’s support to Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following the Assembly election results, asserting that the decision was taken in the larger interest of secularism and social justice.

Rejecting criticism from estranged ally DMK, Rajesh Kumar said allegations that the Congress had extended support for “power and positions” or had “betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu” were completely baseless.

He stated that even before the Assembly election announcement, several political invitations and alliance proposals had reached the Congress party. However, the party remained committed to travelling with secular and democratic forces against communal politics under the INDIA alliance framework.