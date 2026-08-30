Congress brass uneasy over TVK's pitch for Vijay as PM

According to sources in Congress, the projection of Vijay as the next Prime Minister, even though it is only supported by a faction ostensibly to impress the party chief, has reportedly raised unease among the top brass of the alliance.

What started as a competition to sing the praises of star-turned-politician Vijay in the Assembly has virtually spilt onto the streets, with posters cropping up claiming Vijay as a PM candidate and viral reels promoting this in the north, in Congress' own backyard.

The issue gained further attention after a recent survey by a private TV channel placed Vijay third among potential prime ministerial candidates, with 9 per cent support, behind Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, much to the chagrin of the GoP.

Congress sources said the party was unhappy with TVK's apparent attempt to project Vijay for the Prime Minister's post within months of the alliance forming the government in Tamil Nadu. They pointed to recent remarks by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore, who criticised Ministers for continuing to display a “fan mentality.” This awkward moment is stark as Congress ditched DMK, the leader which openly declared Rahul as the PM candidate, while the newfound ally TVK is seen promoting its own chief for the post.