Congress brass uneasy over TVK's pitch for Vijay as PM

CHENNAI: A strain has reportedly emerged between the ruling TVK and its alliance partner Congress, with the GoP high command said to be displeased over an emerging campaign projecting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as a potential prime ministerial candidate.
According to sources in Congress, the projection of Vijay as the next Prime Minister, even though it is only supported by a faction ostensibly to impress the party chief, has reportedly raised unease among the top brass of the alliance.
What started as a competition to sing the praises of star-turned-politician Vijay in the Assembly has virtually spilt onto the streets, with posters cropping up claiming Vijay as a PM candidate and viral reels promoting this in the north, in Congress' own backyard.
The issue gained further attention after a recent survey by a private TV channel placed Vijay third among potential prime ministerial candidates, with 9 per cent support, behind Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, much to the chagrin of the GoP.
Congress sources said the party was unhappy with TVK's apparent attempt to project Vijay for the Prime Minister's post within months of the alliance forming the government in Tamil Nadu. They pointed to recent remarks by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore, who criticised Ministers for continuing to display a “fan mentality.” This awkward moment is stark as Congress ditched DMK, the leader which openly declared Rahul as the PM candidate, while the newfound ally TVK is seen promoting its own chief for the post.
Congress MP Jothimani had also recently described the projection of Vijay as a prime ministerial candidate as an “election strategy”, while maintaining that no leader could surpass Rahul Gandhi in opposing and defeating the Narendra Modi-led government.
When reporters sought his response to the Congress's criticism in Madurai on Saturday, Minister Nirmal Kumar said people across India had aspirations for Vijay and that the leader would make decisions according to the prevailing political situation. “There is no need to discuss this now,” he said.
Sources said the Congress leadership had planned to project Rahul Gandhi as the alliance’s prime ministerial face while using Vijay’s popularity as a campaign advantage to secure additional seats in pockets across southern states. However, the growing campaign portraying Vijay himself as a prime ministerial candidate has reportedly caused unease within the Congress leadership, raising questions over the alliance’s political messaging and future dynamics.