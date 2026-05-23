Congress 'betrayal,' TVK's L&O 'failures' top DMK Youth Wing resolutions

The meeting passed several resolutions appreciating the party leadership's role during the recently concluded Assembly election campaign, despite suffering a defeat. One of the resolutions welcomed the functioning of the 36-member review panel formed to analyse the reasons behind the party's electoral setback and assured full cooperation for organisational restructuring initiatives to be undertaken by the leadership.

The Youth Wing also launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of betraying the DMK by switching political sides immediately after the election results.