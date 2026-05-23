Congress 'betrayal,' TVK's L&O 'failures' top DMK Youth Wing resolutions

Chennai: The DMK functionaries raised slogans against former ally Congress, as the party's Youth Wing adopted nine resolutions at its meeting in Chennai on Saturday
The meeting, convened under the leadership of the wing secretary and the Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, strongly criticised the Congress for snapping ties with the party after the Assembly election results and expressed support for the 36-member poll review committee constituted by the leadership.
The Congress changed alliances overnight. Its betrayal will continue even with its new ally
DMK Youth Wing resolution
The meeting passed several resolutions appreciating the party leadership's role during the recently concluded Assembly election campaign, despite suffering a defeat. One of the resolutions welcomed the functioning of the 36-member review panel formed to analyse the reasons behind the party's electoral setback and assured full cooperation for organisational restructuring initiatives to be undertaken by the leadership.
The Youth Wing also launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of betraying the DMK by switching political sides immediately after the election results.
"The Congress changed alliances overnight. Its betrayal will continue even with its new ally, " one of the resolutions stated.
The meeting also adopted a resolution condemning the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over the sexual abuse and murder of a young girl in Coimbatore and alleged deterioration in the State's law and order situation within days of the new government assuming office