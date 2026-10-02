Congress backing CM Vijay was not sudden: Manickam Tagore

CHENNAI: Congress decision to support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay was not taken suddenly, and the he had maintained a close relationship with Rahul Gandhi even before entering politics, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore at a public meeting in Madurantakam on Friday.
Tagore said Congress had followed a consultative process before extending its support to TVK for the 2026 Assembly election. He said state Congress leaders were invited to Delhi on January 17 to discuss the election strategy and convey their views to the party leadership.
"Congress had decided to continue its alliance with the DMK on March 2. Subsequently, considering the political situation, the party decided to support TVK. It is incorrect to say that Congress took the decision without informing anyone, " Tagore said.
He added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had informed DMK leader TR Baalu about the party's decision to support TVK before further steps were taken.
According to Tagore, several positions announced by Vijay, including power sharing in government and a caste census, were close to Congress' policies. He also recalled that Rahul Gandhi had campaigned nationally for a caste census.
Tagore claimed that Vijay had met Rahul Gandhi as early as 2009, well before launching his political party. He said the two had developed closer political ties over issues including secularism and the caste census.
"Rahul Gandhi was the first political leader to speak to Vijay after the Karur incident. He asked Vijay to overcome the grief and stand by the people who had placed their trust in him, " Tagore said.
He also said Rahul Gandhi had expressed support for Vijay over the controversy surrounding the film Jana Nayagan.
"Vijay is clear about secularism and democracy. Rahul Gandhi firmly believed that Vijay should become the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and would work for the people of the state. He is a democrat who listens to others before taking decisions. Therefore, Congress is firmly supporting Vijay," Tagore said.