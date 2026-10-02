Congress backing CM Vijay was not sudden: Manickam Tagore

Tagore said Congress had followed a consultative process before extending its support to TVK for the 2026 Assembly election. He said state Congress leaders were invited to Delhi on January 17 to discuss the election strategy and convey their views to the party leadership.

"Congress had decided to continue its alliance with the DMK on March 2. Subsequently, considering the political situation, the party decided to support TVK. It is incorrect to say that Congress took the decision without informing anyone, " Tagore said.

He added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had informed DMK leader TR Baalu about the party's decision to support TVK before further steps were taken.