Begin typing your search...

Congress appoints K Selvaperunthagai as its TN unit president

The appointments come ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, slated to take place in April-May.

ByPTIPTI|17 Feb 2024 4:06 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-17 16:11:22.0  )
Congress appoints K Selvaperunthagai as its TN unit president
X

K Selvaperunthagai (left)

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday appointed K Selvaperunthagai as the president of its Tamil Nadu unit, replacing K S Alagiri.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed Rajesh Kumar as the Congress Legislature Party leader in Tamil Nadu.

The appointments come ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, slated to take place in April-May.

“Congress President has appointed Shri K Selvaperunthagai as the President of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing state unit president, K S Alagiri, it said.

CongressK SelvaperunthagaiK S AlagiriAlagiriCongress Alagiri
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X