Congress announces 7 LS poll candidates for TN, suspense continues over Mayiladuthurai, Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: The Congress high command on Saturday announced candidates for seven of its nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Parliamentary election.

The party has deferred the announcement of candidates for Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli constituencies.

Among the candidates was former IAS officer and Congress election war room head Sasikanth Senthil, who would face his maiden election from Tiruvallur (reserve) constituency.

According to release issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal late on Saturday, former party MLA K Gopinath would be the party candidate for Krishnagiri constituency, replacing sitting MP Dr Chellakumar.

Sitting MPs S Jothimani (Karur), Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga), Vijay Vasanth (Kanyakumari) and Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar) have been given another opportunity to contest from their respective constituencies.

The congress high command has moved Arani MP MK Vishnu Prasad, son of former TNCC president M Krishnasamy, to Cuddalore after the DMK preferred to retain Arani for itself.

Here is the list:

TIRUVALLUR - SC: Sasikanth Senthil

KRISHNAGIRI: K. Gopinath

KARUR: S. Jothimani

CUDDALORE: M.K. Vishnu Prasad

SIVAGANGA: Karti P Chidambaram

VIRUDHUNAGAR: B. Manickam Tagore

ΚΑΝΝΙYAKUMARI: Vijay Vasanth