Congress a victim of horse-trade politics, can't back it in Tamil Nadu: Jothimani

While allies CPI, CPM, and VCK have spoken out against it, the Karur MP’s strongly worded statement is the first remark by a Congress leader against the recent developments wherein four AIADMK MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK.

The Congress would stand firmly with the TVK government in delivering good governance to the people. However, alliance did not mean unconditional support for every political strategy adopted by the ruling party, she said.