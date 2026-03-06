Cong will sacrifice for alliance victory, says Tagore

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Congress MP Manickam Tagore said on Thursday that the party would make necessary sacrifices to ensure the success of the alliance after it is formed, even if the parties have differing ideologies, in an obvious reference to the Grand Old Party signing a deal with the alliance leader Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) after much hue and cry over share in power and hike in number of seats.