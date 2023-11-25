Cong threatens to picket Khusbhu’s house after she refuses to apologise

CHENNAI: The SC/ST wing of the state Congress has insisted that it would go ahead with its proposed protest and picket the residence of actor and member of National Commissioner for Women (NCW) Khushbu Sundar. The announcement from the TNCC comes hours after actor Khushbu announced that she would not tender an apology for her choice of language.

State president of the SC wing of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, M P Ranjan Kumar on Saturday announced that on behalf of the party's SC wing, he would lead the protest and picket the residence of Khushbu on Monday, condemning the actor for refusing to tender an apology after committing a huge mistake. "If she (Khushbu) had conscience, she would have apologised for her mistake. She has given new definitions to the word cheri. She has justified this by arguing that Semmanchery, Velachery do exist. Whoever read her tweet, knows that the context in which she used the word was meant to discredit someone, " Ranjan Kumar said in a statement.

The SC/ST people in the state must be aware that the blood thirsty people, who unleash violence against the Dalits in north India, intend to easily do the same here, the Congress functionary remarked. He announced that the TNCC SC/ST wing would go ahead with its proposed picketing protest on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Khushbu told media persons that she did not mean anything derogatory while using the word 'cheri' in her tweet against a DMK sympathizer on micro blogging site 'X'. "I never meant it that way. Why must I tender an apology? The word 'Cheri' does exist in government records. Velachery does exist. What does it mean?" Khushbu argued. "I do not have the habit of speaking ill. I have worked in many capacities. I never use undesirable language. I am not in the habit of using such a language. I have clarified. What can I do if people don't understand? 'Cheri' in French means lovable. There is always an element of sarcasm in my Tweets. I speak in the language I know, " she added.