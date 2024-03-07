Cong plans stir against SBI for ‘acting in favour of BJP’, says TNCC chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday announced protest demonstrations against State Bank of India in condemnation of it acting in favour of the ruling BJP and delaying the furnishing of information pertaining to Electoral Bonds (EBs) to the Election Commission of India.

Remarking that the SBI, which ‘refused’ to divulge information pertaining to EBs before the ensuing Parliamentary polls, was acting like a ‘puppet’ of the BJP regime, Selvaperunthagai said, “In doing so, the SBI did not just lose its credibility. It has also acted in contempt of the Supreme Court verdict.”

Stating that the act of the public sector bank has tainted it, the TNCC president, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that they were hopeful that the apex court would dismiss the petition of SBI and uphold justice.

The Chennai unit of Tamil Nadu Congress would hold a protest demonstration in front of the regional headquarters of SBI at 3pm on Thursday on College Road in Nungambakkam in condemnation of the SBI acting in favour of the BJP, which attempts to jeopardise electoral democracy and establish the politics of dictatorship, Selvaperunthagai added.

Alleging that the SBI was trying to undermine the verdict of the apex court which upheld that it was the basic right of the people to know the details of the electoral bonds, the TNCC chief said, “If the information related to Electoral Bond donations were made public, it would reveal who and what the BJP regime was working for? People will learn the truth and vote on its basis. The BJP-led Union government is only attempting to prevent the same through the SBI.”