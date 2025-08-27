Cong mulls habeas plea on missing Dhankhar: TNCC chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday raised questions over the absence of former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar from public view, alleging that the BJP was withholding information about him.

Speaking to reporters after launching the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at a government-aided primary school in Keezhperum Pakkam village, Villupuram district, he said, “Where is the former Vice-President? No one knows where he is.

Has he been prevented from meeting people? If he has resigned, the nation should know the reasons. If he is unable to appear in public, the Congress will be forced to file a habeas corpus petition.”

He questioned why Union Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking on Dhankhar’s behalf, while the former Vice-President himself had not addressed the public. “What authority does the BJP have to stop a former Constitutional authority from speaking? The people of India deserve to know,” he remarked.

Accusing the Centre of acting against Constitutional principles, the TNCC chief said the Union government was curbing free speech, misusing tax revenues, and burdening citizens with higher GST rates, which he claimed had touched 40 per cent in specific categories.

Selvaperunthagai also praised the State government for its breakfast scheme, calling it beneficial for children’s nutrition. “The scheme reflects the State’s commitment to school children,” he added.