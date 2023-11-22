Cong infighting overshadows district presidents meet

CHENNAI: The just concluded district presidents meeting of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) was overshadowed by infighting in the state Congress.

Former Congress president and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan questioned the very meeting and said that leaders were unaware of it. Speaking to reporters late on Monday night, Elangovan said, “I learnt about the meeting only through you (media). I came to know that such a meeting was happening only from the news. We were not informed at all.”

“Not only I, neither former TNCC presidents KV Thangkabalu nor Thirunavukkarasar, were informed about the meeting,” Elangovan added, sarcastically remarking that they were reduced to seniors and not even former TNCC presidents by the incumbent.

Elangovan’s jibe at incumbent TNCC president KS Alagiri was circulated among the party functionaries as a fresh assault on the latter.

Earlier this year, a group of seniors from TNCC had visited New Delhi and petitioned the high command about the state of affairs of under Alagiri. Till last month, there was speculation within the party circle that the high command could change the TNCC president. However, the AICC, which was overwhelmed by the five state Assembly polls and earlier Parliamentary meeting, put the guard change in the state party units to the backburner.

However, the fresh salvos fired by Elangovan have exposed the disturbing political undercurrent in Sathyamurthy Bhavan.