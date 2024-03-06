Cong going downhill at national level: Vijayadharani

Why did you decide to quit Congress?

CHENNAI: •The Congress party is stuck in the hands of a couple of people. At the all-India level, the Congress’s vision has been greatly reduced and has begun to erode. Today, the Congress party is on the decline at the national level. It is riding on the back of 22 different parties. Congress is not in a stable, good governance environment for India. But in the last 10 years, through stable governance, the Narendra Modi-led BJP has provided various development schemes to the 1.4 billion people in the country, especially women and children. Once again, BJP is poised to form the government in 2024 with a huge victory under Modi. There is no alternative that the newly formed BJP government at the Centre will give me good positions and encourage me to take India back to the path of development. I hope the BJP will use me completely to serve the people.

So, was the reason to leave Congress because you were not given the post of TNCC president or the leader of Congress Legislative Party?

•Yes. Neither the post of TNCC President nor the post of CLP was given to me in due time. The Congress party pretended that the post was for men only. Similarly, even though many people recommended me for the post of Mahila Congress president, the Congress high-command denied me that opportunity, too, saying that no one from Tamil Nadu can be appointed as the president and only one from the Hindi heartland can be appointed as the president. I was denied the post of Mahila Congress president even though I said I could speak Hindi. The Congress party refuses to recognize women in leadership positions and deprives women of opportunities. As a fact the Congress party ignores not only women but also the state of Tamil Nadu.

Did you decide to leave the party because you were not given the post?

•Post or position is very important. Being an MLA for three consecutive terms, I definitely need higher positions to serve the people. There is nothing wrong with showing interest in getting a post. Politics is the platform to secure a post. It is wrong to accuse them of switching parties for postings. If women had been given good posts at the right time, Congress would not have degenerated to this extent. It is my desire to continue serving the people of Kanniyakumari district.

Maybe if BJP also doesn’t give you the rightful post, will you re-join Congress?

•Of course not. In BJP, I am confident that I will be given due recognition and position. The policy of the BJP is to give political recognition and position to women. Within the party, BJP maintains reservation for women. I am confident that I will reach great heights in the BJP. Henceforth, my journey in politics will be beneficial for me and the BJP.

When you quit Congress and joined the BJP, what was your demand?

•No demand was made before joining the BJP. In BJP, whatever responsibility is given to me, be it party responsibility or serving the people, I will take it as the main task and perform it well.

How do you think the people of Vilavancode have taken this change?

•Constituents are very happy that I joined the BJP. They have told me that you are travelling towards development. Everyone in the constituency congratulated me that changing the party was the best decision.

Will you contest the Vilavancode Assembly by-elections again? Or are you targeting the Lok Sabha polls?

•I will contest in whichever constituency or election the party asks me to contest.

What’s your view on the DMK-Congress alliance?

•The Congress party is in a position where it cannot achieve the achievements of the BJP such as the ban on triple talaq, repeal of Article 370 and the construction of Ram Mandir. The Congress party is heading towards decline due to fear of criticisms from alliance parties. Similarly, under the DMK government, women and children are very scared due to the increase in drug trafficking. Drug trafficking has increased and the DMK has also been facing a decline.

Like you, are there chances of others leaving Congress and joining the BJP?

•I was told that many people are keen to join the BJP and only our State president Annamalai knows about that.