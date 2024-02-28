Cong cadre protest seeking early release of fishermen from Lanka

MADURAI: Scores of Congress cadre joined a human chain protest at Pamban seashore in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday condemning frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and subsequent imprisonment.

Vijay Vasanth, Kanniyakumari MP, who took part in the protest, appealed to the Union government to initiate steps to ensure immediate release of the five Tamil Nadu fishermen from the Sri Lankan jail. Over the last 10 years, more than 3,000 TN fishermen were arrested and 500 boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Moreover, the detained fishermen in the recent past were sentenced to imprisonment in Lanka. It’s unfortunate since the Centre has ignored the concerns of Tamil Nadu fishermen, Vasanth said.

S Emarit, president, Rameswaram All Mechaniszed Boats Fishermen Association, said 10 persons, including four aggrieved women from families of arrested fishermen, met CM MK Stalin seeking early intervention.