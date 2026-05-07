Cong, BJP argue over governor's 'delay' to invite TVK to form govt

TVK has won 108 seats in the April 23 polls. Of which, Vijay will have to resign from one of the two seats he has won. Congress, which faced the election as part of the DMK-led alliance, switched sides post polls and extended the support of its five MLAs to TVK, taking the number of MLAs supporting Vijay to 112, which still falls short of 118, which marks a majority in the 234‑member Tamil Nadu assembly.

Neither of the Dravidian majors, DMK and AIADMK, is close to the majority, and it ended up as a hung Assembly. Parties with smaller numbers in both the camps, VCK, PMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, DMDK and AMMK, have game-changer potential.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was asking TVK to submit letters of support from allied MLAs and other partners, effectively establishing a working majority before an invitation to form the government was issued.