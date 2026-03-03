Confusion only in DMK alliance, scope for new parties: Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said there was no confusion in his alliance and claimed that issues were surfacing only within the DMK front. He also indicated that new parties could join the AIADMK-led combine ahead of the Assembly election.
Speaking to reporters at the Delhi airport after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, Palaniswami said the discussion centred on the political situation in Tamil Nadu and coordination for the upcoming election.
“We discussed the prevailing election scenario in Tamil Nadu and how we should work together during the polls,” he said.
On whether alliance talks had concluded and if new parties were likely to join the AIADMK front, he said discussions were under way with a few parties and that there was a possibility of their joining the alliance.
Asked if the party led by V.K. Sasikala could be part of the National Democratic Alliance and whether the matter was discussed at the meeting, Palaniswami denied any such discussion and dismissed the speculation.
Responding to a question on his visit to Delhi without a large entourage, he said he had travelled to the national capital after attending the Prime Minister’s programme in Tamil Nadu and that there was no confusion surrounding his visit. “As far as we are concerned, the alliance has been formed smoothly and is functioning well,” he said.
On seat-sharing arrangements, Palaniswami said discussions would begin soon and noted that the election schedule had not yet been announced.
Referring to remarks by Nainar Nagendran that seat-sharing talks would commence after the announcement of the poll dates, he reiterated that the alliance remained stable and there was no cause for concern.
He alleged that reports in the media indicated confusion between the DMK and the Congress within their alliance. “Problems exist only in the DMK alliance. The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance is united and functioning effectively. In the forthcoming election, the AIADMK-led alliance will win a majority of seats and form the government,” he said.