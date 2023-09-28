Confident DMK dismisses AIADMK-BJP break-up as a drama

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK is confident that the break up between AIADMK and BJP would not affect the electoral negotiations in the INDIA alliance in Tamil Nadu. The DMK believes that the national political dynamics would not allow its allies to disturb the alliance even a wee bit.

DMK leaders treat the divorce in the NDA as a 'ruse' orchestrated by the AIADMK and BJP to create confusion in the INDIA alliance in the Dravidian hinterland.

"Our alliance is going strong from the 2019 LS election. Even before the INDIA alliance was formed at the national level, we have been working together. We have faced the 2019 Lok Sabha election and won 38 seats in TN. We won the Assembly polls in 2021. We won the subsequent Local Body elections. Our alliance is going strong. We will prove ourselves to be a successful alliance in the ensuing LS polls too, " DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi told DT Next.

"Just because the AIADMK announced the snapping of ties with the BJP, how will the people believe them overnight? Have they done anything in the last five years to win people's trust? AIADMK will return to the NDA even before the polls. The real secular voters are with us, " added Bharathi.

Another DMK senior said on condition of anonymity that the major agenda of the 2024 Lok Sabha election is protecting the democratic character of the country and unseating Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by the BJP regime.

"Ours is an ideological alliance which will not be disturbed by a few seats. Only BJP sympathizers who want to derail the INDIA or wish the Modi regime to continue are pitching fictitious stories like the possibility of a few INDIA allies gravitating towards the EPS camp, " said the DMK senior.

The confidence of the DMK insiders could not be dismissed as far-fetched considering the private disclosure of BJP sympathizers that they would stand a better chance in Tamil Nadu if the AIADMK led by EPS contested without BJP and fractured the minority votes garnered en masse by the DMK now.

"All our allies are in touch with us. They have already dismissed the AIADMK gestures as thoughtless. The telephonic inquiry of EPS and Thiruma could not be treated as anything more than political decency. Our allies know the ground reality. They would not be swayed by the desires of sympathizers of the BJP. They have no business to revive the fortunes of EPS, " said a state level DMK functionary on condition of anonymity.