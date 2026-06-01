Confidence in L&O shaken after Koyambedu murder, says TNCC chief

"The news of a young woman being brutally murdered in Koyambedu, at one of the most prominent public hubs in our capital city, is deeply distressing. Such a brazen crime in an area with heavy public movement shakes the very foundation of law and order in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Expressing his condolences to the victim's family, the TNCC chief stressed the need to expand CCTV surveillance coverage in public places and significantly strengthen police patrolling to prevent such incidents.