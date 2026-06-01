Confidence in L&O shaken after Koyambedu murder, says TNCC chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday expressed serious concern over the State's law and order situation following the murder of a young woman in Koyambedu and urged the government to take immediate and stringent measures to ensure women's safety.
In a statement, Selvaperunthagai said that the occurrence of such a crime in a heavily crowded public space like Koyambedu had shaken public confidence in the law-and-order machinery. He called for transparency from the police department regarding the action taken against those responsible for the crime.
"The news of a young woman being brutally murdered in Koyambedu, at one of the most prominent public hubs in our capital city, is deeply distressing. Such a brazen crime in an area with heavy public movement shakes the very foundation of law and order in Tamil Nadu," he said.
Expressing his condolences to the victim's family, the TNCC chief stressed the need to expand CCTV surveillance coverage in public places and significantly strengthen police patrolling to prevent such incidents.
He urged the TVK government to take firm, uncompromising steps to eliminate the atmosphere of fear and ensure public safety and security, particularly for women.