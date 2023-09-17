Confidence in DMK govt brings more patrons to take up temple works: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) P K Sekarbabu on Sunday said the confidence in the flawless DMK regime has been attracting more number of patrons to take up works in temples.



"The confidence of the patrons of this government is high. They strongly believe that their contribution will be spent on the temples and nothing will go wrong in this regime. Hence, they are coming forward to contribute to the works in the temples, " said the minister after inaugurating Rs 3 crore worth works in Arulmighu Aadhikesava Perumal Peyalwar temple in Mylapore.

He also pointed out that the department, since the DMK returned to power, has taken several reformatory works to streamline the department. It collected the pending rent to the tune of Rs 400 crore from the occupants of the temple properties and it has also revised the rent following the rules.