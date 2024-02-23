CHENNAI: The University of Madras organises international conference on ‘Youth Empowerment for Epidemic and Natural Disaster Management” aims to invite pioneering action-oriented solutions seeking geospatial research to the complete analysis of such issues with a precise focus on reclamation and sustainability.

The three-day programme started from February 21, also aims to shed light on the potential, creativity, and determination of young individuals in mitigating and responding to the risks associated with epidemics and disasters.

As the people confront the complexities of a changing climate and a world interconnected by global health threats, the energy and innovative spirit of youth are invaluable assets in our collective efforts to reduce risk and build a safer, more sustainable future, a notification from the university said.

Several themes including disaster risk and recovery, extreme events, climate change, earth observation, open science and spatial decision support system, youth led innovation in disaster preparedness. poverty, health, geopolitics and sustainable livelihoods in crisis and recovery would be covered.

In addition, earthquakes, landslides, volcanos, desertification, geo governance, atmospheric hazards, fire, flood-tsunamis-hurricanes, environmental biology, bio-terrorism radiological and nuclear and chemical disasters topics will also be covered in the conference.