Conduct transfer counselling after promoting teachers, says PMK founder S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to conduct counselling for transfer of government school teachers only after giving promotions that are due.

In a statement, the senior leader said that a notification has been issued to conduct the counselling from May 24 to June 30.

"Even though this is a welcome move, the methodology is unfair. For the last 50 years, transfer counselling had been conducted after giving promotions. After DMK came to power in 2021, this practice has been stopped, " he added.

Saying that promotions should be given before the start of an academic year and promoted teachers should be given a choice to choose their new place, Ramadoss warned that under the new practice, sufficient places will not be available for teachers who would be promoted after the counselling.

"Promoted teachers will be forced to join places that they are not comfortable with. Moreover, vacant posts will be created when the teachers are promoted after the counselling. This will affect the students, " he said.

While warning that the new practice will pave the way for corruption, he urged the government to drop the decision to conduct the counselling before giving promotions.