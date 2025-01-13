Conduct SI recruitment relaxing age limit: Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to issue a notification to recruit sub-inspectors of police, filling up vacant posts immediately

He also appealed to the government to increase the age limit as the recruitment was not conducted last year.

In a statement, Anbumani underscored the importance of conducting the recruitment every year as officers are retiring in large numbers. “Moreover, the government has not released the selection list of SI recruitment exams conducted in 2023 for 621 posts. As of December 11, as many as 2,219 SI posts are lying vacant, “ he added.

Pointing out that several aspirants have crossed the age limit as the recruitment was not conducted in 2024, he wanted the age limit for the general quota to be increased to 33. “Age limits for BC and MBC category aspirants should be increased to 35 years, and age limit for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be increased to 38 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Manish R Joshi, the secretary of UGC, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the commission to withdraw draft regulations, empowering Governors with all powers to appoint search panels for appointing vice-chancellors.

“It is illegal, unfair and unacceptable to allow the UGC to treat universities like kindergarten institutions. We cannot allow such back door attempts to control their day to day functioning,” he said in the letter.