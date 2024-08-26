Conduct notary clerk license examinations soon: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Monday urged the state government to immediately announce the dates of the notary clerk license examinations in Tamil Nadu, emphasising that these exams have not been held in the state for 26 years.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Ramadoss noted that the last time the notary clerk license examinations were conducted was in 1998. "More than 30,000 people with education and experience have been waiting for these exams and the fact that the state is showing no interest to conduct is condemnable."

The PMK chief said that after the examination in 1998, the number of registrar offices in Tamil Nadu has increased to 589, but the number of licensed notary clerks has remained stagnant at 5,141. "Out of this, more than half the notary clerks are not employed due to reasons like shifting to other jobs, old age and some of them are not alive now. According to the current situation, for every registrar office jurisdiction, there are barely five licensed notary clerks."

The number of notary clerks is not adequate to complete the thousands of property and other document registrations in the state, Ramadoss pointed out. "The decreased number of clerks lead to registration work being stalled and the government losing revenue. Knowing that they can increase their revenue by conducting the exams and hiring more notary clerks, I do not understand the government's hesitation in doing so," he added.

The senior leader highlighted that despite the government promising to conduct the exams in 2022, no action has been initiated for the past two years.

He further noted that 'another grave injustice by the government' is to keep the age limit at 35 for SC/ST candidates and 33 for others. "With no examinations for the past 26 years, the minimum age limit of the people currently awaiting their license is 40 and many have crossed the age of 50. There is no point in them obtaining the license now owing to the cap on age," he said.

Ramadoss further demanded the government to scrap the age limit for notary clerk license and conduct the examination at the earliest so candidates can benefit from it.